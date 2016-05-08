Somalilandtimes.net Low Turn Out For Voter Registeration In Hargeysa Region Attributed To Poor Voter Education And Disenchanment With Political Parties

Hargeysa,May 8,2016(SL-Times)-The Somaliland National Electoral Commission has come under fire for not conducting an effective education program on voter registeration to avert the continuos low turn out in Maroodi Jeex region for the voter registeration exercise which was kickstarted in Hargeysa on April 30. In a short statement made by NEC 3 days ago, the electoral agency responded to criticism by saying it didn't understand the reasons behind the sluggish voter registeration turn out in the most populous region in Somaliland. The first phase of this country-wide voter registration drive was launched on January 16,2016 and has since covered the regions of Togdheer,Awdal and Sahil in addition to Gabilay and Bali-Gubadle districts expecting to target an estimated 1,200,000 eligible voters ,a third of which is believed to live in Maroodi-jeex.However after the first week since the regisyeration began in Maroodi -jeex,the results have not been encouraging.Although NEC is an untransparent organisation which shields itself from the media and does not reveal data,however according to party officials and press reports barely 10% of the target population have until now showed up at the registeration points.Observers have actually voiced concern that if this trend continues only an estimated 50% is expected to register by the end of the Maroodi-jeex campaign at the end of this month. The bulk of the unregisterd voters who failed to show up in acceptable numbers are the youth of both sexes who used to account for over 60% of people who actually vote during elections.Disenchantment with the incumbent government's prformance in the last 5 years as well as with leaders of political parties is also cited as another factor in the low turn out in the capital Hargeysa,home to around 70% of the region's population. Several media outlets have criticized NEC for not being creative enough to deliver education messages targeting eligible voters particularly the youth.The example frequently mentioned os that there has been no single youth event whether sports or cultural that has been organised to attract and motivate eligible voters especially young adults to register.