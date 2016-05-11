Somalilandtimes.net SIILAANYO-A PRESIDENT WHO HAS NO PRIDE

HARGEISA (Somalilandtimes.net) In democratic countries elected public officials who practice favourtism usually try to do it as much covert as would be possible.None of them would be foolish enough to openly show their partiality to friends or cronies.But not president Siilaanyo .He doesn't feel ashamed of but rather enjoys confering favours on members of his immediate family or distant relatives publicly. He seems to have lost all self-respect, With nepotism and cronyism being accepted as a fact of life in the sphere of government , Somaliland is languishing in the hands of a leader who has no moral self-integrity.If you think this is an exaggerated accusation, a pesonal attack or unfair opinion of the president,just read else where in this website about how his two sons in law scandalously abuse the office of the president in a routine manner to further their own personal interests,not to mention the protection given to the minister of Minerals to be able to divert millions of dollars from state coffers while Somalilanders affected by the worst drought in decades are dying from thirst and hunger